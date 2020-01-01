‘It’s disrespectful and sad’ – Yobo backs Drogba and Eto’o in racism row

The Nigeria and Everton legend has broken his silence on the French doctors' disparaging remarks about coronavirus testing in Africa

football great Joseph Yobo has described the remarks from the two French doctors involved in a racism row as 'disrespectful and sad’.



In a programme on a French television station LCI, professors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht advocated the effectiveness of the vaccine should be tested first in Africa.

That comment has triggered the annoyance of top African football stars like Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and Demba Ba.

In a chat with Goal, the Super Eagles assistant coach was dismayed by the offensive statement while challenging Africans to do enough in defending the continent’s image.

“It’s absurd to hear a doctor say such a thing and like my other colleagues said, Africa is not a test lab,” Yobo told Goal.

“You don’t even say such a thing because we don’t know the motive behind that or is that how Africa is perceived?

“That is very wrong because we are human beings only that we are black in colour. I’m surprised that discrimination is still coming into this and he shouldn’t have mentioned Africa.

“ are suffering more from the pandemic than Nigeria and Africa. It started in while and the United States are really suffering, so why choose Africa that has fewer cases?

“This is what I don’t understand and we have to change our orientation, our leaders must come together and we as a people must promote Africa so that we won’t be looked down upon.

“It is uncalled for, disrespectful and sad; I can’t still find the right words to use but I will back what [Drogba and Eto’o] have said and label that unacceptable.”

Currently, there are 232 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria while five people have lost their lives.