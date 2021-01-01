'It is another opportunity' - Ucheibe eyes Portuguese Women's League Cup glory in the final against Sporting CP

Filipa Patao's side could clinch the crown at Estadio Municipal de Leiria against their foes, a chance the Nigerian is seeking

Christy Ucheibe says SL Benfica are fully aware they could have "another opportunity" to retain the Portuguese Women's League Cup title against rivals Sporting CP in the final on Wednesday.

SL Benfica cruised to a straightforward 3-0 win over Sporting Braga to claim the maiden Portuguese title triumph for 2020 on January 6, with strikes from Cloe Lacasse, Ana Vitoria and Nicole.

To reach the final this term, SL Benfica beat Albergaria 2-0 in the quarter-final before silencing Famalicao to earn a 3-0 semi-final win.

And the former Nigeria youth international, whose first title with SL was the Portuguese Cup, is attaching huge significance to the final.

"Just like I do, I think everybody on the team is also seeing the match against Sporting as another opportunity," Ucheibe told Goal.

"They are a good side and we've not beaten them in our last four meetings, which means they will be difficult. I know we will not have it easy but we have to fight to claim it this time.

"The fact that we are the defending champions also means that we stand a chance and makes us feel the winner takes all.

"We want to remain a dominant force in Portuguese football and this is another chance for us to show that we have to stay at the top."

SL bowed to Sporting Braga in the Portuguese Women's Cup final last month but will aim to avoid such a setback against Sporting.

To reach the final, Sporting CP, thrashed Clube Condeixa 4-1 on their own ground in the last eight before squeezing past last season's finalist Sporting Braga, with a 2-1 semi-final victory.

The two teams have met five times in history, with Sporting winning the last three meetings while SL's only win came in 2019.

Besides Nigeria's Ucheibe, Netherlands-born Cape Verden Jolina Amani will also be eyeing her second silverware with the Lisbon outfit.