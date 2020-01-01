'It's all a lie' - Ronaldo hits back at suggestion he broke Italy's coronavirus rules

Italy's minister for sport thinks the Portuguese forward may have violated coronavirus protocols, but the Juventus star says that is not true

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at suggestions he broke coronavirus restrictions by returning to after testing positive while away with the squad.

The 35-year-old had a positive test result prior to Wednesday's 3-0 Nations League victory over and chose to return to Turin.

The star had joined up with Portugal for their October fixtures after the champions had created a 'bubble' at the team hotel, with two members of staff having tested positive for coronavirus.

According to reports from Italy, Ronaldo returned two negative Covid-19 tests but needed one more before being officially granted permission to leave fiduciary isolation and travel to his homeland.

Juve confirmed Ronaldo had returned to Turin on a medical flight authorised by the competent health authorities, but Italy's minister for sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, told Rai Radio 1 there was a chance the trip had breached regulations if there had been no specific permission granted by health authorities.

However, speaking on Friday, the former and forward insisted he has been abiding by the rules throughout.

“I did not break any protocol," he said on Instagram

“They’re saying that I broke Italian laws but it’s all a lie. I spoke with my team and we have the responsibility to do things right.

“Everything was done with authorisation. Principally for the Italian man whose name I’m not going to say, it’s a lie, I abided by all the protocols.”

He added: “I’m on one floor and my children are on another. For the next ten days it’s going to be like that.

“It’s difficult not to be in contact with them, but we have to respect the rules."

The Juventus star went on to add that he has been spending some time alone in the sun since testing positive, which he says is something that he's found helpful throughout his career.

“The sun helps a lot. People don't have that perception, but it does a lot of good," he said.

“When I get the chance, I do some sunbathing. In Turin, it is more difficult, but I always try to get 20 or 30 minutes of sunshine.

“I love being on my terrace soaking up the sun, it's very important. Having high vitamin C and D, with high levels, Selenium, Omega 3, eating well and properly, doing sport.

“A lot of people don’t like it but just walking is important. And sleeping well, having a good night's sleep is the best medicine.

“With everything off, no lights on. Thank God I sleep well every night, always eight or nine hours a day.Invest in it, it is essential.

“Eat well, lots of vegetables, lots of greens and don't abuse sweets to have a strong immune system."