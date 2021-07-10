'Italy must be careful of Sterling' - Mancini singles out England star as key threat in Euro 2020 final

The winger has been crucial to the Three Lions' journey to the final and the Azzurri boss says his side must be cautious of him and striker Harry Kane

Roberto Mancini has highlighted England star Raheem Sterling as a threat to Italy ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Sterling has played a key role in the Three Lions' journey to the final, scoring three goals in the competition and earning the crucial penalty in the semi-final win against Denmark.

Mancini has warned that his side will have to be cautious of the Manchester City winger when they meet at Wembley, but insists he is not the only danger in the England team.

What has been said?

"England are strong and they have many good players on the bench. If we got here, however, it means we are strong too," he told reporters.

"Sterling has improved a lot and he is very pacy, so we need to be careful of him. But then there is also [Harry] Kane. In attack they are all good, with speed and technique.

"Physically they are stronger than us, but football is played with a ball on the ground. Sometimes the smallest wins, we hope to be us to win, but we have to give it our all."

How did Italy reach the final?

The Azzurri have a perfect record at Euro 2020.

After finishing top of their group with three wins, Mancini's men beat Austria after extra-time in the last-16 before winning 2-1 against Belgium.

They sealed a place in the final by beating Spain on penalties in the semi-final.

Mancini is proud of the effort his side have put in throughout the tournament and hopes they have fun in the clash against Gareth Southgate's team.

"It will be difficult for many reasons but we must be focused on our game and try to implement it as best we can, knowing that it will be the last game," he said. "We hope to have fun for 90 minutes and then go on holiday. One last effort is needed.

"Everyone needs pampering after 50 days together. They have always been good, positive days, and I am happy with all their work. Everyone gave more than 100%, otherwise we wouldn't be here. I am happy with them and with what they have done."

