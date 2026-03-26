Italy, Kean: "Thank goodness the goal finally came. The crowd really spurred us on."

Moise Kean’s goal sealed the victory for Italy against Northern Ireland, sending the Azzurri through to the World Cup play-off final. The striker, who scored the second goal to make it 2-0 following Tonali’s opener, spoke to Rai microphones after the match.

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE GOAL - “We had to keep our heads. Now we’re focusing on the second leg, which is much more important. This win gives us the strength to move forward. The important thing is to keep going, even if you make mistakes. Thank goodness the goal came.”

THE FANS - “They gave us a boost; we needed it. This evening has fired us up; we’re a great group and we’re looking forward to the final with confidence. We get on well together and give 100% for one another.”