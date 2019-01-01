'It was like he really was sending us to war' – Rose hails Pochettino's speech

The manager's rallying cry against Arsenal was "one of the best things I have witnessed in football", according to the defender

Danny Rose revealed manager Mauricio Pochettino's impassioned half-time team talk in Saturday's north London derby against made him like he was "going into war".

Arsenal went into the break 1-0 up on Saturday thanks to Aaron Ramsey's smart finish, but improved dramatically after the break and levelled from the penalty spot through Harry Kane at Wembley.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spot-kick to secure a 1-1 draw and Rose credited Tottenham's second-half transformation to Pochettino's talk, describing it as "one of the best things I have witnessed in football".

"The manager said some things at half-time and that was the turning point, because he is usually really calm and collected," Rose told reporters.

"He normally talks to us at half-time and this time it was like he was really sending us to war.

"It was one of the best things I have witnessed in football and we kept going and that was the attitude he wanted to see in the second half.

"He normally talks as he is really calm, but this time he was really passionate. I felt as if I was literally going into war after the team talk that he gave.

"It is literally one of the best team talks I've been involved in since I've been playing football."

Tottenham went into the game off the back of two consecutive defeats and Rose said there was little danger of a third after Pochettino's speech.

"We're not used to losing two games in a row," he added. "Something needs to change somewhere.

"Maybe we need a rocket up our backsides, but I think he just tried a different approach. I liked what he did at half-time, it really got me firing.

"As usual, it made me want to fight for him, fight for my team-mates and fight for my club. Some people can either take to that or go the other way and I love seeing things like that.

"As you can see in the second half, we had the never-say-die attitude and thankfully Hugo saved us as well."