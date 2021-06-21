'It felt amazing' – Adeyemo thrilled training with FC Vizela first team

The 19-year-old midfield sensation revelled training with the Primeira Liga side, while hoping to seal a permanent place in Alvaro Pacheco’s squad

Nigerian wonderkid Emmanuel Adeyemo is thrilled to have trained with FC Vizela first team on Monday as the Primeira Liga side stepped up preparations for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 19-year-old has been impressive for the club’s U19 and U23 teams since joining them in January 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

Now, he is set to go straight into Alvaro Pacheco’s squad following his promotion to the first team.

Narrating his experience, the FC Porto target described his first training with Vizela senior team as the ‘proudest moment of his career'.

“It felt amazing and I can say it boldly that this is the proudest moment of my career so far,” Adeyemo told Goal.

“I was a bit scared nervous heading for training with the big boys because I wasn’t sure of what the reception would look like.

“Nevertheless, the fear vanished the moment we stepped onto the pitch. The senior players were welcoming, and I was able to learn a few things from them also.

“I count it a rare privilege sharing the pitch with great players like Andre Soares, Raphael Guzzo and Kiki.”

“For me, training with the senior squad is a big deal because it is not an everyday thing seeing players in the youth team get a chance to train with the first team,” he continued.

“Having this in mind, I will keep working hard to ensure that my place in coach Pacheco’s team is guaranteed.

“Overall, I am happy with my performance in training. Tomorrow [Tuesday] is another day and I’ll try my best to get better.

“This is a big challenge for me but, I strongly believe that I have what it takes to excel.

“It is not going to be easy for sure, but with hard work, determination and taking to my coaches’ instructions, I am upbeat that things will work out fine for me.”

Having finished second in the 2020-21 Segunda Liga campaign – where they amassed 66 points from 34 league outings, Vizela returned to the Portuguese elite division after 36 years.

They were relegated after finishing in 16th position in the 1984–85 season.