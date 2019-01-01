'It drives me on' - Abraham revels in proving doubters wrong after scoring first Chelsea goals

The striker scored twice in the Blues' 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday, and says he was keen to improve after some disappointing showings early on

Tammy Abraham says his underwhelming start to the season served to motivate him as he opened his Chelsea account against Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

New manager Frank Lampard is investing plenty of faith in the 21-year-old this season and was rewarded with a well-taken brace. Fellow youngster Mason Mount bent in a fine finish of his own to help to a 3-2 win, their first of the season.

Abraham, who spent last season on loan with , was well aware of criticism of his performances but says it only drove him on to improve.

“I know I have had a bit of a sticky time at the start of the season, but I’m someone who doesn’t let that affect me,” he told the club's official website .

“It drives me on. Now I have scored two good goals and hopefully I can keep scoring for Chelsea.

“This is football at the end of the day. You just have to enjoy it as much as you can. It’s not a long career, so while you’re out there you just have to give your best and just enjoy it.

“I have always believed in myself.”

Abraham scored the first and last goals in a joyously entertaining game at Carrow Road. He first volleyed home a precise finish in the opening minutes before firing in from just outside the area to seal the win in the second half.

A man known for his predatory instincts rather than an eye for the spectacular, Abraham was delighted to extend his repertoire but even more satisfied to have helped Chelsea to a much-needed win.

“It was my first goal outside the box!” he added.

“I saw space to run in to. [Mateo] Kovacic found me with a good pass. I got it onto my stronger side and took the shot from outside the box. It turned out to be a good finish.

“We went into the dressing room at half-time and said we needed to stay in the game, stay patient, defend well, and we would get another goal. That’s what we did.

“We knew we needed to win. The first two games of the season was never easy. This game was very important and to get the three points is massive.”

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge next weekend for another fixture against a promoted side, . Games with and then follow after the international break.