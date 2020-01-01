Lionel Messi

'It can't end like this, Messi deserves better' - Africa reacts after Argentina star demands Barcelona exit

The Argentine superstar is set to bring an end to his spell at Camp Nou after almost two decades

Lionel Messi has sent Africans into frenzy on social media following reports that he has handed in a transfer request at Barcelona.

The 33-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the Spanish club after they ended the 2019-20 campaign with no silverware - the first time since 2007-08 season.

Messi’s frustration is believed to have started after Barcelona suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat in the Uefa Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on August 14.

    The decision made by the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on Tuesday has left football fans with different opinions with many claiming he deserves much more in a club where he won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies while some are already linking him with a move to England.

     

