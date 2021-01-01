'Tomorrow we play to fulfil our dream' - Mumbai City's Sergio Lobera eyes AFC Champions League spot

Mumbai City are three points off ATK Mohun Bagan as the two teams enter the final league game with the ISL League Winners Shield at stake...

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera expects 'an amazing game' against ATK Mohun Bagan in their final league game of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

The Islanders have led the standings until Bagan took over the top spot in the last few games of the competition as they dropped points at the business end of the season before reclaiming themselves with a 6-1 win over Odisha. But Bagan dropping points in the 2-2 draw against Hyderabad has also played a role in saving the spectacle for the final day.

With the ISL League Shield and a direct slot in the AFC Champions League to play for, Lobera wants to fulfil his and the club's dreams.

A game like none other

"I think tomorrow's game is a game everyone wants to play. It's going to be an amazing game. Tomorrow we play to fulfil our dream (of securing the AFC Champions League spot by winning the ISL League Shield). I think we have done a very good effort to come to this position and we need to enjoy it because games like tomorrow's don't come every week in our careers. We can achieve something for our club and we're very excited. We are going to play against an amazing team who are doing a very good job.

"I think the most important thing is ourselves. We need to think how we can improve ourselves because if we are strong, if we know [how] to manage the game - not only the physical and tactical but the mental situation as well..when you're playing like it's a final tomorrow, you need to control your emotions. Finally, we are in a position to achieve our targets and we want to finish in the best possible position," he stated.

Lobera also showed no signs of remorse of giving up their top spot in the last few games after consistently maintaining a four-point lead over their Kolkata counterparts for a good part of the season.

"I'm very happy with the performance of the team in the last game. It's not only about the result but the hope. We were very loyal to our style of play and the players showed very good character (in the 6-1 win over Odisha) because the start of the game was not easy. After conceding a goal in the first 10 minutes, it was very important to change the dynamic and now we arrive in a good moment to the final with confidence and a lot of excitement to fulfil our dreams," he maintained.

ATK Mohun Bagan's second half threat

The Mariners are second from bottom going by the half-time table wherein they would have scored just five of their 28 goals in the overall league table after 19 games. Bagan also have the best defensive record with their defense breached just the 13 times amid 10 clean sheets this season.

"We need to work as a team and show collective work, and I'm sure the best team will win tomorrow, not the best players. I think it's going to be a very equal game. I know that they have very good players like [Roy] Krishna and we also have very good players. Finally, we work better as a team and the team having more possibilities to win the game doesn't only depend on individual situations.

"Numbers speak about this (Bagan's defensive dominance). But they not only have a very good defence but a very good balance between defense and attack. Finally, the goal difference is equal (+15) for both teams. We need to know that we are not only playing against a very good defence but a very strong team (in attack as well). For us it's very important to be loyal to our style of play. It's not easy to find spaces and have a lot of chances against ATK Mohun Bagan but we need to play our game," Lobera observed.

Below strength versus full strength?

Goal has looked into the impact Hugo Boumous has had at Mumbai City this season as the Frenchman is set to miss the tie due to a ban. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy is also ruled out after the left back has accumulated four yellow cards while Cy Goddard seems to have stepped up in Boumous' absence.

"I'm very happy with the performance of these players but the most important thing is the collective job, because when you're working well as a team, individuals can shine. Finally, I'm very happy with the performance of these players like all the other players.

"We need to work as a team and obviously as a coach I want to have a full squad to have more options during the game to change some things. But there are no excuses (when you miss a player or two). We have competed very well throughout the season, sometimes without important players," Lobera responded.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan has added to their ranks players like Marcelinho and Lenny Rodrigues in the January transfer window.

"I think they are two very important players for ATK. They have more balance and have increased their level after signing these players but they have a very good team (overall). They are currently the champions and I think they have improved their level from the last season. Finally, I think both teams deserve to arrive in the last game and it's going to be an amazing game," the Mumbai City coach signed out.