ISL: Roy Krishna extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan

The Fijian striker will continue to appear for the Kolkata-based club...

Roy Krishna has extended his contract with and is set to stay at least for another season with the reigning (ISL) champions.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with ATKFC Mohun Bagan. I had no hesitation in choosing to remain with the Champion Team. Looking forward to returning to Kolkata, training, reuniting with teammates & the merger of ATK & Mohun Bagan,” said the striker on his social media channel.



The Fijian played a pivotal role in helping ATK clinch their third ISL title and thus, make them the most successful side in the competition’s six-year history. He scored 15 goals and also had six assists to his name in 21 games.

ATK and Mohun Bagan merged into a single entity earlier this year and will take part in ISL 2020-21.

More teams

They have formed a new company ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited which has been incorporated with the Government of 's Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 17.

Five directors have also been appointed in the company. ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan officials Srinjoy Bose and Debashis Dutta are present in the board of directors. Whereas the other two members are Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra.

The new entity was supposed to come into existence on June 1, 2020, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown since March 25, the deal was delayed. With the new company already being reserved, an official announcement from both parties is expected soon.

Mohun Bagan won the league title for the fifth time in their history this year and ATK won their third ISL title beating in the final back in March.

Other than participating in the ISL, the merged entity will also take part in the group stages of 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s 2019-20 champions’ slot.