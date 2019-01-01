ISL: Phil Brown set to extend contract at FC Pune City
Kerala Blasters' managerial target Phil Brown is set to extend his contract with FC Pune City, Goal has learnt.
The English coach took over the reins at Pune City halfway through the 2018-19 season of the Indian
As reported earlier, Brown was set to conclude talks with Blasters and had a deal on the table with the Kochi-based club. However, he has opted to continue what he has begun with the Stallions and is expected to sign on the dotted line this week.
Blasters have had back-to-back underwhelming campaigns in the ISL with the team struggling to finish in the top half of the table and the attendance figures at the JLN Stadium have also taken a hit.
After ending the season in the ninth spot, Blasters crashed out of the Super Cup with a defeat to Indian Arrows in the qualifying round. Nelo Vingada's contract is set to expire at the end of the season as Blasters continue their search for a new man in charge.