NorthEast United's playing style effective for any player - Deshorn Brown

The former Bengaluru FC player explained why he struggled at Bengaluru FC this season...

Deshorn Brown has scored a goal for in his very first appearance but failed to find the back of the net at Bengaluru for whom he played for a total of 313 minutes in the current edition of the (ISL). Since joining the Highlanders from his parent club till the end of the 2020-21 ISL season, the 30-year-old's goal in the 2-1 win over Jamshedpur helped his side pick three crucial points.

The former DC United striker explained that Bengaluru often attack from wide areas and that the deliveries from flanks wasn't always the best which made life difficult for the attacking players.

"I feel good. They (NorthEast) gave me the opportunity to fight and to get the goal was a great feeling," he told reporters ahead of his side's tie against on Tuesday.

"It (NorthEast's style) is different from what (how) Bengaluru play. I think this style gives you more of a scoring opportunity. The difference is these guys penetrate from the middle as well. Bengaluru mostly goes wide which means the deliveries are not always great. Here, there's a mixture of everything which is great. So for me, I feel it is effective for any player," he added.

It may be recalled that Manuel Onwu, who had also failed to score in 371 minutes with the Blues, was an instant hit at Odisha as he scored seven goals in four appearances. It must be mentioned that the Spanish striker too shared a similar opinion that the deliveries from wide areas aren't the best at Bengaluru.

"The type of football (at Odisha) is different. Here I had a lot of chances. The style is suiting me. This type of football is better for me because we have a lot of crosses, a lot of chases. We have the ball too many times and so I think it is better for me and the strikers," Onwu explained the change in his form after scoring thrice in his first two games for Odisha.

Ahead of NorthEast United's game against ATK Mohun Bagan, Brown is confident that his side can give any team in the league a run for their money.

"We'll stick to the plan. They are a good team but any team can beat any team. We just have to get going from the beginning and things will happen," he said.

Elaborating on the areas NorthEast United should focus on against the Kolkatan outfit who are known to absorb pressure and hit on the counter, assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew said, "You can see that the ATK Mohun Bagan players are effective, quick and intelligent. We should not give them time on the ball.

"Whatever their style is, we need to dictate play and control the game. When we don't have the ball, we'll work hard and be patient for the ball. When we have the ball, we have to be clinical in the final third. We have to defend as a team and not give the opponent much space to operate."