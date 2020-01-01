ISL: Mumbai City announce Ahmed Jahouh signing

The Moroccan midfielder's announcement complete the exodus of players from FC Goa to Mumbai City...

FC have announced the signing of midfield maestro Ahmed Jahouh from , on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was with the Gaurs for the last three seasons wherein he has set multiple records for all-time highest number of passes (4,374), tackles (413) and touches (5,293) that implies the impact he can have at the Islanders where he will reunite with Sergio Lobera and former Goa team-mates Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai.

