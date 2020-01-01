Khalid Jamil: Injuries have hampered NorthEast United’s season

The former Mumbai FC coach hopes that his side can pick full points against Hyderabad FC…

interim coach Khalid Jamil explained the reason for the club’s poor performance this season in the (ISL).

The Highlanders qualified for the play-offs last term but have struggled this term and in all likelihood finish on the ninth position.

The season derailed since the injury to star striker Asamoah Gyan as in his absence, none of the other players stepped up.

More teams

“Some players got injured. Then new replacements came in. So maybe this is the reason,” said Jamil.

Wayne Vaz, Redeem Tlang and Jose Leudo are suspended for the game against Hyderabad FC while Provat Lakra, Nikhil Kadam and Mislav Komorski are on the treatment table.

“We cannot do much about the players who are suspended. It is beyond our control,” said the former coach.

Hyderabad FC are placed at the bottom of the ISL table and Jamil was asked if his team will take the game to the opponent.

Article continues below

“We are not thinking about them. This is second last home game. We will be going for three points. Our strategy depends on the opponent. We will go step by step. It is not like we will go all out in attack. But this is a home game and we will go only for the three points,” said Jamil.



Dipu Mirdha has been included in the squad for the tie against Hyderabad.

“It will be a great feeling to play in ISL. (Khalid) Sir spotted me during the Guwahati league and then he brought me here. I am here because of him. I am excited to join this team. I have learnt a lot from him,” he mentioned.



