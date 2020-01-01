ISL: Kerala Blasters add Umesh Perambra to their squad

Kerala Blasters have added a defender to their squad for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season...

(ISL) club have added Mumbai-based defender Umesh Perambra to their squad for the upcoming season, Goal has learnt.

The 23-year-old centre-back could be a useful addition to a squad that is undergoing an overhaul after disappointing finishes on the league table in the last few years.

Umesh, who is the brother of former Mumbai FC player Ritesh Perambra, was a student of Mumbai's Thakur College and made his mark at the inter-college championship organized by the Reliance Football Youth Sports (RFYS) a few years ago.

Umesh was one of the three college students who were picked by the scouts to attend trials for the U-22 camp in 2017 and the defender was one of the eight players picked by Stephen Constantine for the camp ahead of the AFC U-22 qualifiers that year. He has played for the now-defunct Mumbai FC and was part of the Jamshedpur reserves during the 2019-20 season.

Congratulations to #AmchiMumbai Reserve team player, Umesh Perambra on being selected for the upcoming AFC U22 Qualifiers! pic.twitter.com/NpCfjuM1Rj — Mumbai Football Club (@MumbaiFC) June 2, 2017

Umesh has also represented Ozone FC in the 2nd Division.

Kerala Blasters have roped Lithuanian Karolis Skinkys as the sporting director and Spaniard Kibu Vicuna as head coach and recently extended the contracts of their young players such as Sahal Samad and Rahul KP. After a disappointing season riddled with injuries, the Yellow Army will be looking to get into the top four in the 2020-21 season of ISL which will be held in Goa.