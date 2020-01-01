ISL: Kerala Blasters to sign Karolis Skinkys as sporting director

The club management has decided to bring in a new sporting director...

are set to announce the arrival of Karolis Skinkys who will take up the role of sporting director at the club, Goal can confirm.

Skinkys was the director of Lithuanian club FK Suduva which plays in the top division league. Suduva are the defending champions of the Lithuanian league.

Skinkys comes with several years of experience in the role of a sporting director. With the new role at Blasters, he is expected to take the key decisions in sporting matters and will have an important role to play in the upcoming seasons.

The Yellow Army has already secured good deals for several Indian players who will join the club next season. The club management is expected to make a decision about the coaching staff soon as they prepare to build a squad that can compete for the playoffs next season.

Blasters finished in the seventh spot under head coach Eelco Schattorie. They have not been able to finish in the top four since the 2016 edition of the ISL.