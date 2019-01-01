ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign Gokulam Kerala's Arjun Jayaraj and Shibinraj Kunniyil

The talented Kerala-born players, who impressed in I-League, will take the field for Kerala Blasters next season...

have wrapped up a deal for goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil, Goal can confirm. The Kochi-based team are also in advanced talks with midfielder Arjun Jayaraj, with the player expected to put pen to paper soon to seal a deal which includes a transfer fee.

The two Kerala-born signings are set to further boost the Kerala Blasters squad which has recently seen the arrivals of foreign players such as Mario Arques and Bartholomew Ogbeche. Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon and Jamshedpur's Sergi Cidoncha are also expected to join the list soon.

Shibinraj, who was the first-choice goalkeeper for Gokulam in the last season, is set to be the fourth goalkeeper in the Blasters roster next season. They have already roped in Bilal Khan, TP Rehenesh and youngster Lovepreet Singh.

The 26-year-old custodian joined Gokulam in 2018 and started 10 games for the Malabarians in the league last season. He previously had a stint at .

23-year old Arjun Jayaraj had a breakout 2017-18 season at Gokulam under Bino George where he played 15 league games and scored a wonderful solo goal. He continued to be a mainstay in midfield last season as well, with his technical ability on the ball attracting praise.