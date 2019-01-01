ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign Delhi Dynamos defender Gianni Zuiverloon

The Dutch centre-back could soon make his way into the Kerala Blasters team...

(ISL) side are close to signing Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon, Goal has learnt.

Zuiverloon, who turned down a more lucrative contract offer from Dynamos, was impressed by the project at Kerala Blasters.

The 32-year old defender played an integral role at the heart of ' defence and midfield during the 2018-19 season of ISL and started all but one match for the Lions. He also picked up two goals in those 17 starts under Josep Gombau as the Delhi-based club finished a lowly eighth in the standings, three points above Kerala Blasters.

Zuiverloon will strengthen the Blasters defence that featured Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika last season, with the latter most likely to make way for the new signing in the first team. He can also slot into the midfield if required. He made the most number of tackles (40) and interceptions (36) for the Lions last season and also conceded the most fouls (24).

The centre-back, who is set to play under fellow Dutchman Eelco Schattorie, spent most of his initial years as a footballer in the Eredivisie. He played for , RKC Waalwijk and Heerenveen before making a switch to the Premier League side in 2008 and then later, to side Mallorca.

Zuiverloon returned to the Dutch top division in 2012 and featured for Heerenveen and ADO Den Haag. In 2016, he joined Cultural Leonesa and played two seasons for the Spanish club in the second and third tier in before Delhi Dynamos came knocking on his doors last summer.

The former West Brom defender scored for Delhi Dynamos when they hosted Kerala Blasters last season. His skill set will be of help for Blasters as they try to get their hands on a first-ever silverware.