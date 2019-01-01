ISL: Jamshedpur sign Joyner Lourenco and Keegan Pereira

Jamshedpur have strengthened their defence for the 2019-20 season...

(ISL) side have finalised deals to sign defenders Joyner Lourenco and Keegan Pereira for the 2019-20 season, Goal has learnt.

27-year-old Joyner Lourenco started 10 matches for this season, including the two-legged semi-final against . He flourished as the left back in a back four consisting of Lucian Goian, Anwar Ali and Souvik Chakrabarti. Lourenco started out at Goa before switching to only to feature in a few games. He then joined Jorge Costa's team for the 2018-19 season and contributed to developing a solid defence.

At 31, Keegan Pereira has a lot of experience under his belt, having previously played for Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City and . The left-back made 15 appearances for Eelco Schattorie's NorthEast United during their journey to a first-ever playoff this season. Like Lourenco, Pereira has also featured in a bit part role for Bengaluru in the AFC Cup.

Jamshedpur had a disappointing campaign in the ISL, finishing fifth and had two points fewer than fourth-placed NorthEast United.