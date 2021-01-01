'Terrible individual errors' - Owen Coyle disappointed by Jamshedpur's back-to-back defeats

Owen Coyle feels there have been too many individual mistakes in Jamshedpur's recent games...

Jamshedpur lost their third match in a row when they went down 1-2 against on Sunday.

The Men of Steel, who have 13 points from 12 matches, are currently eighth on the table. Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle blamed the team's poor form on individual errors by his players.

"We are not playing as well as we can and are making terrible individual errors. That is costing us goals, we are giving teams a start. At the other end, we are not taking our chances. We are punished for every error we make. If we correct that, we will start winning games," Coyle said after the game.

He added, "If you actually looked at the second half, we probably deserved to get something from the game."

The former Boltom Wanderers manager is confident of getting his team's morale back up again ahead of the next match following a poor run of results. Nerijus Valskis, who has eight out of the 12 goals the team has scored this season, had an off-day in front of goal and missed several chances to score.

"We have just to pick ourselves up and go again. We have to be ready to go again. We need to take our chances, that is very clear. Valskis will be the first to tell you he should have scored. We have to get back and work hard."

Coyle also refused to rule out new arrivals in January but mentioned that the right players are not available in the transfer market.

"I don't think too many players are available (to sign in this window). If they become available, then sure but I am not aware of any of them being available. "

