Work hard, work hard - FC Goa undone by ATK Mohun Bagan's workrate

Whenever an FC Goa player got hold of the ball, there always seemed to be a Mariner nearby...

played 15 successful passes in the first 18 minutes of their 2020-21 (ISL) match against on Wednesday.

Normally, it is safe to assume that such a start meant FC Goa were denying Bagan time with the ball and were knocking on the doors for an opening goal. But in this case, it was a different scenario. The Mariners were set up in their usual formation with an organized backline guarding the goal. Right from the off, there was an intent to press high up the field and win the ball in dangerous areas.

David Williams, who started only his second game of the season and completed 90 minutes for the first time, partnered with Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh to target the Goan defence when they held onto the ball for more than two seconds.

The defenders and the goalkeeper did just enough to avoid committing blunders in their defensive third but the constant presence of an opponent nearby meant they were uneasy in possession.

Williams had the opportunity to announce his return to the starting lineup in style when he pulled off a brilliant first touch to collect a long diagonal and cut inside from the right flank and struck a fantastic effort at the goal. The upright denied the forward a wonderful goal and the teams had to go their dressing rooms at the break with the game tied without goals in it.

Goa improved after the break. They became more proactive with and without the ball and tried to make things happen, pinning the Bagan defence into their own half this time around. An excellent cross from the right flank by Jesuraj Romario found Alberto Noguera inside the box but the latter's header was too close to Arindam Bhattacharya, who after his chill-pill in the first half, woke up to make a decent save.

Ferrando introduced two of Goa's best players so far this season - Jorge Ortiz and Brandon Fernandes - when nothing else seemed to work and Bagan continued to remain cautious. While those two changes did not make the desired impact, another change by Ferrando influenced the proceedings, just not in the manner Goa hoped for.

5 - @RoyKrishna21 has scored a goal in 5 of the 6 leagues games so far in this #ISL season, failing to score only against @HydFCOfficial. He has now bagged 11 goals in his last 10 league appearances. Firing. #ATKMBFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/okxcaZhzHI — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 16, 2020

24-year-old Aiban Dohling had a forgettable cameo after coming on in place of Seiminlen Doungel in the 74th minute. 11 minutes later, he clumsily brought down Krishna inside the box and gave the Fijian a chance that he was extremely unlikely to miss. And he didn't. Krishna slotted home his fifth goal of the season from 12 yards and secured three important points for his team. By doing so, he also achieved the feat of having scored against all the existing ISL clubs.

It was a good team performance by Bagan.- not a display for the purists but certainly effective. The presence of Carl McHugh in the team gives them the stability that they need to pull off results like these. Goa had no way past him and arguably he - not Krishna - remains the Mariners' best performer so far this season.