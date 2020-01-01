ISL: Who are Robbie Fowler’s backroom staff at East Bengal?

All you need to know about the backroom staff of newly appointed East Bengal manager Robbie Fowler…

confirmed the appointment of legend Robbie Fowler as their head coach on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 (ISL) season.

Fowler will be accompanied by a team of coaches to assist him at the Red and Golds. Here is a lif of his backroom staff.

Anthony Grant (Assistant Coach)

Tony Grant, a former midfielder and had formerly assisted Fowler at Brisbane Roar last season.

Renedy Singh (Assistant Coach)

Former international footballer Renedy Singh joins Fowler's backroom staff as the Indian assistant coach.

Terence McPhillips (Set Piece Coach)

McPhillips, a former Liverpool youth product, has experience of managing English third-tier club Blackpool FC during the 2018-19 season.

Robert Mimms (Goalkeeper Coach)

The former Hotspur goalkeeper has prior experience of working in . Mimms had worked at (2017-18) and (2018-19) under coach Steve Coppell.

Jack Inman (Sports Scientist)

Jack Inman has the prior experience of working as a sports scientist and English clubs Macclesfield Town FC and Bury FC.

Michael Harding (Physio)

Joseph Walmsley (Analyst)