ISL: Chennaiyin coach arrives in India; Odisha coach set to arrive

The head coaches will undergo quarantine before they take the training pitch...

With the seventh season of (ISL) getting a kick-off date on November 20, the clubs have more or less entered into full-fledged pre-season training in Goa.

Head coaches of Chennaiyin and Odisha were the only remaining staff arrivals. However, coach Csaba Laszlo arrived in Goa on Sunday while Odisha FC's Stuart Baxter is set to come in on Monday.

Both of these coaches had only gotten their visas stamped last week which meant they were the last head coaches to come to .

More teams

were the first to begin full training in the presence of their head coach Antonio Habas who was also the first among coaches to reach Goa. Habas was followed by Jamshedpur's Owen Coyle and 's Gerard Nus.

The rest of the head coaches, including 's Robbie Fowler soon followed and are currently serving their mandatory 14-day quarantine inside the assigned hotels.

All clubs except new entrants East Bengal have begun on-field training.

With the upcoming edition of the ISL set to kick-off within a month, the teams are all eager to step up their preparations. Now that all head coaches are in, they will be eager to impress their philosophy on the teams.