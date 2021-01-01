ISL Final: Arindam Bhattacharya vs Amrinder Singh - The race for Golden Glove

The ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City goalkeepers will battle it out for the Golden Glove award...

The Indian Super League (ISL) season seven is down to its final match where ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City FC in the battle for the ultimate prize.

Mumbai City have already won the ISL League Winners Shield by topping the table at the end of the league while ATK Mohun Bagan finished second with the same number of points (40) but behind on head-to-head record.

The final, though will not just witness a battle between the two sides but in a subplot, the two custodians of Mumbai and Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh and Arindam Bhattacharya - will battle it out for the coveted Golden Glove award this season.

How is the Golden Glove award determined

The Golden Glove is awarded to the player who has the best minutes per goals conceded ratio in the league. In case, multiple players are tied in the above criterion, the custodian with the higher number of clean sheets will win the award. In case, multiple players are once again tied in the above two criteria, then the player with the higher number of saves will win the Golden Glove.

It has to be noted that to be eligible for the award, a goalkeeper has to play a minimum of 540 minutes in the league throughout the season.

Two-way race

Currently, one of only ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharya and Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh can win the award. Bhattacharya is currently leading the charts with the highest minutes per goals conceded ratio (116.47) followed by Singh's 110.5 minutes per goals conceded. Both goalkeepers have played 22 matches each this season but while Bhattacharya has played a total of 1980 minutes, Singh has played 2010 minutes of football.

In terms of the number of saves made, the Islanders goalkeeper has the edge as he has made 58 saves compared to Bhattacharya's 55. In clean sheets, they are tied as both of them have kept 10 each.

The Bengali custodian also has the edge in terms of the number of goals conceded as he has let only 17 goals in, Amrinder has conceded 20.

An exciting battle between the two Indian goalkeepers is on the cards as they battle it out for the prestigious award.

Amrinder Singh had won the award in 2016. Arindam Bhattacharya, on the other hand, had missed out on the award last season after finishing second behind Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. But this time around, he is in the pole position and will hope to win the Golden Glove.

If Amrinder wins it, he will become the second goalkeeper after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to win the award twice.