How to watch Indian Super League in India and world wide: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

With the Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign to get underway behind closed doors, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

The seventh edition of the (ISL) is set to kick off on November 20, with fixtures of the opening 11 rounds announced so far.

In the opener of this year's Indian top flight, defending champions have been pitted against at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The second match of the season will see play at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on November 21 while last season's League Shield winners will be up against at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium in Fatorda the following day.

On November 23, Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in their season opener and November 24 will be special for Owen Coyle as his will open their campaign against his former team .

Meanwhile, new entrants SC have a tasty season opener against their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27, as the Kolkata derby tradition continues.

The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, thanks in no small part to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.



ISL 2020-21: Where to watch, live stream?

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary besides other languages over their bouquet of channels.

(English) TV channels Global TV channels Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Fox Sports ( , SE Asia), ESPN+ (USA), ESPN (Global - Data Licensee), ATN (Canada)

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across .

Hindi TV channels Malayalam TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies

Bengali TV channels Kannada TV channels Star Sports Bangla Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV channels Telugu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

Marathi TV channels Online streaming Star Sports Marathi Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Matches may streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, also allowing supporters to catch the replay of matches. The mobile applicatoions are available on Android, iOS, iPad, Android TV and Apple TV.

Indian fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Nov 20 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan GMC Stadium, Bambolim Nov 21 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Mumbai City Tilak Maidan, Vasco Nov 22 7:30pm FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda Nov 23 7:30pm Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim Nov 24 7:30pm Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco

Matchday 2

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Nov 25 7:30pm FC Goa vs Mumbai City PJN Stadium, Fatorda Nov 26 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United GMC Stadium, Bambolim Nov 27 7:30pm SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan, Vasco Nov 28 7:30pm Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda Nov 29 5pm Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco

Matchday 3

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Nov 29 7:30pm Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters GMC Stadium, Bambolim Nov 30 7:30pm FC Goa vs NorthEast United PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 1 7:30pm Mumbai City vs SC East Bengal GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 2 7:30pm Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 3 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Matchday 4

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Dec 4 7:30pm Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 5 7:30pm NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 6 5pm Mumbai City vs Odisha FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 6 7:30pm FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 7 7:30pm Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan, Vasco

Matchday 5

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Dec 8 7:30pm Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 9 7:30pm Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 10 7:30pm SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 11 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 12 7:30pm Odisha FC vs FC Goa GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Matchday 6

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Dec 13 5pm NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 13 7:30pm Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 14 7:30pm Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 15 7:30pm Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 16 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Matchday 7

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Dec 17 7:30pm Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 18 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 19 7:30pm FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 20 5pm Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 20 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Matchday 8

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Dec 21 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 22 7:30pm Odisha FC vs NorthEast United GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 23 7:30pm Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 26 7:30pm SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 27 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Matchday 9

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Dec 28 7:30pm Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 29 7:30pm Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 30 7:30pm Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Tilak Maidan, Vasco Jan 2 7:30pm Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim Jan 3 5pm SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco

Matchday 10

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Jan 3 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United PJN Stadium, Fatorda Jan 4 7:30pm Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim Jan 5 7:30pm Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City PJN Stadium, Fatorda Jan 6 7:30pm SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Tilak Maidan, Vasco Jan 7 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Matchday 11

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Jan 8 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco Jan 9 7:30pm Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal PJN Stadium, Fatorda Jan 10 5pm Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC GMC Stadium, Bambolim Jan 10 7:30pm Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Tilak Maidan, Vasco Jan 11 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City PJN Stadium, Fatorda

