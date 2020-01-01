How to watch the Kolkata derby LIVE: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

The 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League is set to witness the first ever Kolkata derby, with East Bengal taking on ATK Mohun Bagan...

The Kolkata derby rivalry is set to be held for the first time in the 2020-21 (ISL) when host at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Friday.

ATK Mohun Bagan have already got off to a good start, with a narrow 1-0 win over , as Roy Krishna's 67th-minute strike was enough for Antonio Lopez Habas' team to secure three points in the club's first-ever competitive fixture as the new entity.

Meanwhile, new entrants East Bengal will play their first-ever ISL game against their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27, with Robbie Fowler in charge of the Red and Golds as their head coach.

The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, thanks in no small part to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.



Kolkata Derby: How to watch, live stream?

The Kolkata derby and the ISL at large may be watched across 82 international territories through five partners across TV and digital platforms. International markets include USA and , Continental Europe, Central Asia, Far East, South East Asia, and Asia Pacific.

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in . The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary besides other languages over their bouquet of channels.

(English) TV channels Global TV channels Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD ESPN+ (USA & Canada), Fox Sports (Australia)

Other Global TV channels/online streaming 1Play Sports (YouTube channel and Facebook page): Singapore, Indonesia (Genflix), Malaysia, , , , Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau Yupp TV: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, , Azerbaijan, Belarus, , -Herzegovina, Bulgaria, , Cyprus, , , Estonia, Finland, , Georgia, , Greece, Hungary, , Faroe Islands, , Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, , Montenegro, , Norway, , , Romania, , San Marino, Vatican City, , Slovakia, Slovenia, , , , Tajikistan, , Turkmenistan, , Uzbekistan Digicel PNG (TVWan Action) : Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomons, Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, American Samoa, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Niue, Tokelau, Tahiti, New Caledonia, Tonga, Nauru Asianet Plus: Middle East Jalsha Movies SD: Middle East and Bangladesh Jalsha Movies HD: Maldives and Bangladesh



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Malayalam TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies

Bengali TV channels Kannada TV channels Star Sports Bangla Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV channels Telugu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

Marathi TV channels Online streaming Star Sports Marathi Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Matches may streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV , also allowing supporters to catch the replay of matches. The mobile applicatoions are available on Android, iOS, iPad, Android TV and Apple TV.

When is the Kolkata derby? Date, Time, Venue?

ISL's first-ever Kolkata derby will be held on Friday, November 27, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

The match will kick-off at 7:30PM IST.

ATK Mohun Bagan - first 10 matches

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Nov 20 7:30pm Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan GMC Stadium, Bambolim Nov 27 7:30pm East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 3 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 7 7:30pm vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 11 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 16 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 21 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs PJN Stadium, Fatorda Dec 29 7:30pm vs ATK Mohun Bagan GMC Stadium, Bambolim Jan 3 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs PJN Stadium, Fatorda Jan 11 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs PJN Stadium, Fatorda

East Bengal - first 10 matches

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Nov 27 7:30pm East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 1 7:30pm Mumbai City vs East Bengal GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 5 7:30pm NorthEast United vs East Bengal Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 10 7:30pm East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 15 7:30pm Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal Tilak Maidan, Vasco Dec 20 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal GMC Stadium, Bambolim Dec 26 7:30pm East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco Jan 3 5pm East Bengal vs Odisha FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco Jan 6 7:30pm East Bengal vs FC Goa Tilak Maidan, Vasco Jan 9 7:30pm Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal PJN Stadium, Fatorda

