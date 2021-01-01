ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, both teams will in the hunt for a win to reach the final...

Mumbai City and FC Goa are set to lock horns in the second leg of their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finals at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday evening.

Game Mumbai City vs FC Goa Date Monday, March 8 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche



FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Edu Bedia