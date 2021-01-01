ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City defeat ATK Mohun Bagan to become the champions

Mumbai City edged ATK Mohun Bagan in the final to lift their first ISL trophy...

Mumbai City got the better of ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to lift the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) trophy on Saturday.

By winning the title and having secured the ISL Shield along with a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage by finishing first in the standings in the regular season, Mumbai City have become the second club to top the league standings and win the title in the competition's history.

Head coach Sergio Lobera's FC Goa had clinched the ISL League Winners Shield last season but the club parted ways with the coach who joined the City Football Group-led Mumbai City in the summer. The Islanders were dominant throughout the ISL campaign and the head coach has landed two trophies - League Winners Shield and the ISL trophy - in his first season with the club.

The Islanders had the superior head-to-head advantage having beaten Bagan 1-0 and 2-0 during the league stage. Both the Mumbai and Kolkata-based teams finished the regular season with 40 points, which is the joint-highest points tally in the ISL along with that achieved by Bengaluru FC in the fourth season of ISL season.

In the play-offs, Mumbai City got the better of FC Goa 6-5 via penalties in the second tie after an exciting 2-2 draw in their first leg while ATK Mohun Bagan defeated NorthEast United 3-2 on aggregate in their road to the final.