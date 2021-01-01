ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

A draw is enough for the Mariners but the Islanders need nothing less than three points to reign supreme...

After the fourth team in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) between FC Goa and Hyderabad has been decided on Sunday, Mumbai City take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC stadium in Bambolim with the ISL League Shield on the line.

Game Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date Sunday, February 28 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Bengali

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Hugo Boumous, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy



Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Ahmed Jahouh



ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

Injured - Michael Soosairaj

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Subhasish Bose



Key Players - Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh