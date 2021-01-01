Owen Coyle: Jamshedpur could have been level on points with FC Goa

The Jamshedpur manager believes his team could have been in a better position in the race for the play-offs...

Owen Coyle feels that Jamshedpur could have been in a better position in the top-four race in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Red Miners are currently seventh on the table with 21 points from 18 games and can finish with a maximum of 27 points from their remaining games against Mumbai City and Bengaluru.

Speaking about the upcoming clash against Mumbai City, Coyle praised his boys for the display in the 1-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

"We have to approach the game as we did against ATK [Mohun Bagan]. The lads were outstanding with their work rate. I think the goalkeeper (Arindam Bhattacharya) might have made the save of the season (to deny Nerijus Valskis) when we were at 0-0 with a not of time and we got a sucker-punch with a wonderful finish from [Roy] Krishna.

"So I think the lads must just look to apply themselves and make sure that we look to finish our season strong - get six points with three teams (Bengaluru, Jamshedpur and one among Hyderabad, Goa and NorthEast United) fighting for that fourth spot with 27 points and we have the same chance of reaching that total, with Bengaluru (22) just above us but we still have to play them. So there's a lot to play for and we have to be focused and concentrated against a very good side," he said.

"I don't think there's any doubt of the improvement. We have been competitive and there are areas where we can get better. But given the injuries we had, until the last couple of games, we only had five foreigners available. David (Grande) and Nick (Fitzgerald) have been injured the whole season. So in terms of trying to change things, obviously you're limited in that respect.

"Some of the decisions we have had, we have taken isolation in the FC Goa game (lost 2-1) when our team (Alex Lima) clearly scored the goal in the final minute of the game with the ball a yard over the line (before Goa scored the injury-time winner). We could have been level on points with FC Goa (27). It could have been three of them and three on to us. It's a huge thing. But what we have done, we have been right in the mix with a chance in the play-offs. It's been difficult in the bubble for everything but we're looking to take our points in the next two games and take it from there," Coyle maintained.

The 54-year-old, who signed a two-year deal at the club ahead of the current season, feels that Jamshedpur are on the right path to building a winning team.

"We're obviously looking at some young players. Farukh (Choudhary) and Boris (Singh) are both permanent signings. Len (Seiminlen Doungel) has come in on loan till the end of the season but we have added pace to the team. We want youth in order to continue to work with a balance with experienced players. When you have that balance right, there's no doubt, moving forward, you're going to be a very exciting team. It's time for us to no longer run around getting closer and push ourselves to where we need to be. At times in the season, we looked capable of doing that.

"I think we can't settle on just two or three people to score goals - we need people popping from different areas. That's certainly an area we continue to work on. But there are a lot of good things and other bits that we need to get better at. That said, the lads deserve absolute credit for how hard they've applied themselves and I just don't mean the ones who have taken the field. Because it can be mentally tough on these players being in the bubble all the time. It's been a real challenge to these players but fair play to them," he concluded.