ISL 2020-21 Fixtures: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in season opener, full fixtures, match timings and more
The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick-off on November 20 with an exciting match that pits defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan against Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
The second match of the season will see NorthEast United FC play Mumbai City FC at the Tilak stadium in Vasco on November 21.
Last year's League Shield winners FC Goa will be up against Bengaluru FC on November 22 while Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in their season opener the following day. November 25 will be special for Owen Coyle as his Jamshedpur FC will open their campaign against his former team Chennaiyin FC.
Meanwhile, new entrants SC East Bengal have a tasty season opener against their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan stadium.
Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches.
The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, thanks in no small part to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.
The teams have already started their pre-season in tough circumstances in Goa and will be looking to get themselves in shape with very little time left for the start of the tournament.
How many teams will participate in 2020-21 ISL?
ISL used to have 10 teams from the 2017-18 season but from the 2020-21 season, it will feature 11 teams in total.
This is after the entry of the two Kolkata giants - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan - into the ISL. While Mohun Bagan merged with reigning champions ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal made their entry as 'SC East Bengal' after Shree Cement Ltd came on board as their investors.
Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 teams
|Team
|Highlight
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|Defending Champions, 3-time winners (2014, 2016, 2019-20)
|Chennaiyin FC
|2-time winners (2015, 2017-18)
|Bengaluru FC
|2018-19 winners
|Kerala Blasters FC
|2-time finalists (2014, 2016)
|NorthEast United FC
|Play-off appearance in 2018-19
|Odisha FC
|Play-off appearance in 2015 and 2016
|FC Goa
|2-time finalists (2015, 2018-19). League Stage Shield Winners in 2019-20
|Jamshedpur FC
|Part of ISL since 2017-18
|Mumbai City FC
|Play-off appearance in 2016 and 2018-19
|Hyderabad FC
|Part of ISL from 2019-20
|SC East Bengal
|New entrants
ISL 2020-21 venues
The 2020-21 season of the ISL will be played at three different venues.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the Tilak Nagar Stadium in Vasco da Gama, and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim are the three venues set to host the games. The first game of the season is expected to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
There are 12 training pitches allotted to the teams. Click here to know more about them.
ISL 2020-21 format
The 2020-21 ISL features an unprecedented 115 games, up from 95 last season. All 11 clubs play each other in a double round-robin format.
The top 4 clubs on the points table at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.
ISL 2020-21 complete fixture list, match timings and venue
Fixtures for 11 rounds have been released right now. The rest of the fixtures will be given out in December.
|Date and Day
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|20 November 2020, Friday
|Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|21 November 2020, Saturday
|NorthEast United vs Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|22 November 2020, Sunday
|FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|23 November 2020, Monday
|Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|24 November 2020, Tuesday
|Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|25 November 2020, Wednesday
|FC Goa vs Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|26 November 2020, Thursday
|Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|27 November 2020, Friday
|SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|28 November 2020, Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|29 November 2020, Sunday
|Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|29 November 2020, Sunday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|30 November 2020, Monday
|FC Goa vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|1 December 2020, Tuesday
|Mumbai City vs SC East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|2 December 2020, Wednesday
|Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|3 December 2020, Thursday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|4 December 2020, Friday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|5 December 2020, Saturday
|NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|6 December 2020, Sunday
|Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC
|5:00 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|6 December 2020, Sunday
|FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|7 December 2020, Monday
|Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|8 December 2020, Tuesday
|Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|9 December 2020, Wednesday
|Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|10 December 2020, Thursday
|SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|11 December 2020, Friday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|12 December 2020, Saturday
|Odisha FC vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|13 December 2020, Sunday
|NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|13 December 2020, Sunday
|Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|14 December 2020, Monday
|Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|15 December 2020, Tuesday
|Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|16 December 2020, Wednesday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|17 December 2020, Thursday
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|18 December 2020, Friday
|NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|19 December 2020, Saturday
|FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|20 December 2020, Sunday
|Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|20 December 2020, Sunday
|Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|21 December 2020, Monday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|22 December 2020, Tuesday
|Odisha FC vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|23 December 2020, Wednesday
|Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|26 December 2020, Saturday
|SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|27 December 2020, Sunday
|Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|28 December 2020, Monday
|Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
|29 December 2020, Tuesday
|Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|30 December 2020, Wednesday
|Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|2 January 2021, Saturday
|Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|3 January 2021, Sunday
|SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|3 January 2021, Sunday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda