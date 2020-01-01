A spirited fightback masks FC Goa's defensive travails against a physical Bengaluru FC

FC Goa turned the game around in the second half against Bengaluru...

Juan Ferrando's objectives at includes winning trophies and making a mark at the continental level. He has replaced Sergio Lobera who had tried his best to shape the Gaurs to perfection. Clearly, there is pressure on the Spanish head coach to succeed.

On Sunday, the Ferrando era at FC Goa officially began on the field with their first match of the 2020-21 (ISL) season against .

Facing off against Bengaluru was not the easiest of starts for Goa because of the Blues' compactness at the back and the fact that they put their physicality to good use upfront. Tall, strong players in Bengaluru make it tough to defend setpieces against them.

Moreover, the last time Goa won against Bengaluru was in November 2017 - three years ago. In the six fixtures in the last three seasons, the Blues have won five. The Gaurs always struggled against the team from the South.

Neither team got off to an explosive start at the Fatorda Stadium. Frequent fouls, stoppages of play and sideways passing affected the tempo of the game in the first half. Goa dominated the proceedings in the centre but they couldn't get past a solid, organised defence led by Juanan and Fran Gonzalez.

For the Blues, Ashique Kuruniyan found a lot of joy down the left flank but his marauding runs forward weren't enough to break the deadlock. The opening goal came from a Harmanjot Khabra throw-in which the Goan defence failed to clear. Cleiton Silva pounced inside the box and headed in a debut goal as newcomer Sanson Perera failed to keep a check on the Brazilian.

It was turning out to be a match where the more efficient team would get the win and Juanan ensured a two-goal cushion in the 57th minute, with the Goan defence going to sleep. Bengaluru were able to put together of four straight headers in and around the Goan box uncontested which eventually led to Juanan slamming it home. It was almost inexcusable from the Goan defence.

Ferrando had read the game well in the second half and made two changes just before the Blues' second goal. Alexander Jesuraj and Brandon Fernandes were introduced and the changes turned the game around. Also key was the entry of Alberto Noguera in place of James Donachie.

Igor Angulo, who was looking for a service provided in midfield, got his man and the connection was switched from 2G to 4G LTE. Brandon was instrumental in creating the opportunity that led to two goals in three minutes for Ferran Corominas' replacement at the club and the striker did not disappoint. Angulo was fed in behind by Noguera and the forward slotted the ball past Gurpreet Sandhu for the first goal. Soon enough, Jesuraj latched onto Brandon's pass and crossed into the box from the right for Angulo to score the second with his abdomen. It wasn't the Hand of God, it was the Abdomen of Angulo!

However, Bengaluru were unlucky to see this goal not disallowed, since Angulo was in an offside position when Jesuraj crossed the ball.

The changes made a huge impact as FC Goa then embarked on their pursuit of a winning goal. But Cuadrat, wary of a late onslaught, opted to be conservative with his tactics and the Blues ensured that they only lost two points and not three.