Goa

FC Goa ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Gaurs face Bengaluru and Mumbai City back-to-back

Nisanth V Easwar
Last updated
Comments()
Juan Ferrando FC Goa ISL 7
FC Goa
Bengaluru and Mumbai City in the space of three days for FC Goa...

FC Goa have been handed a difficult start on paper in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Gaurs will start their campaign against Bengaluru FC on November 22 and will then take on Mumbai City FC three days later. 

The list of FC Goa's fixtures released so far can be found below: 

Editors' Picks

More teams

     

     

    Here are Bengaluru's first 10 fixtures. 

    Date Opponent Time Venue

    November 22

    		 Bengaluru 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    November 25 Mumbai City 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    November 30 NorthEast United  7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    December 6 Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    December 12 Odisha 7:30 PM

    GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    December 16 ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    December 19 Chennaiyin 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

    December 23    		 Jamshedpur 7:30 PM

    Tilak Maidan
    December 30 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

    Tilak Maidan

    January 6    		 East Bengal 7:30 PM

    Tilak Maidan


    Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

    The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament. 

    FC Goa topped the league table last season and won the league winner's shield and secured a spot in the AFC Champions League. This season, their target will be to go all the way and win the trophy. 

    Close