ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Gaurs can go second with a win on Sunday as the Mariners look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to leaders Mumbai City

and are set to battle for supremacy in the top three of the 2020-21 (ISL), on Sunday evening. Jamshedpur face in the earlier fixture of the day.

Game FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date Sunday, January 17 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Bangla

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz



ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Pronay Halder



Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams