ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

It took Robbie Fowler's side six games to score their first goal and pick their first point, but like Odisha are yet winless this season...

and Odisha would like to begin the year with a win as they lock horns in an (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Sunday.

Game East Bengal vs Odisha Date Sunday, January 3 Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

More teams

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

East Bengal Possible XI:

Injured - Aaron Hamadi, Loken Meitei

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington



Odisha Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga