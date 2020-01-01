ATK Mohun Bagan fixtures 2020-21: Season opener vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata Derby and more

The Mariners will face arch-rivals East Bengal on November 27...

kick-off their (ISL) campaign on November 20 against at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

In their second match, they will face SC in a much-anticipated Kolkata Derby on November 27.

Here is the schedule of ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 2020-21 until January.

Date Opponent Time Venue November 20 Kerala Blasters (A) 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim November 27 SC East Bengal (A) 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 3 Odisha FC (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium December 7 (A) 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 11 Hyderabad FC (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium December 16 (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium December 21 (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium December 29 (A) 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim January 3 (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium January 11 FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium

Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.