ISL 2019/20: CK Vineeth set to sign for Jamshedpur FC

The former Kerala Blasters midfielder is set to sign for Jamshedpur FC ...

Two-time and Federation Cup winner CK Vineeth has signed for ahead of the 2019/20 (ISL) season.

The midfielder, who often operates as a winger, has joined the Men of Steel after the completion of his loan stint at . The 31-year-old has plied his trade at , , Prayag United and Chirag Kerala over the course of his professional career spanning seven years.

He has managed to net 52 goals in 203 appearances for clubs across all competitions. Of late, Vineeth has earned a reputation of a super substitute due to his ability to bring instant impact from the bench.

The midfielder boasts of experience at the Asian level, having played a key role in Bengaluru's campaigns during his three years at the club. Vineeth scored the lone goal against Tampine Rovers in the quarter-final of the 2016 edition to help Bengaluru advance and eventually finish as runners-up.

The midfielder is eager to don Jamshedpur colours and create memories at the Furnace. He will be looking to add the elusive ISL trophy to his cabinet after a failed attempt with Kerala in 2016.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to come to play for Jamshedpur. I have been here twice whilst playing for Kerala Blasters in the last two seasons and the atmosphere at The Furnace was absolutely brilliant. It’s a highly challenging space and ground for any opposing team and it will be exciting to be on the other side this season. I want to put my best foot forward and contribute as much as I can for the team and bring out the finest of my game to this awesome city and club,” he said.

Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo was pleased with the signing and expressed his excitement at recruiting a playerof Vineeth's calibre.

“Vineeth is a proven player. He has a winning mentality that reflects not just in his work ethic but also his trophy cabinet. His versatility is always a threat in front of the opponent goal, which adds tremendous value to our squad composition. I look forward to working with him," he stated.