ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United’s Robert Jarni - We are happy with a point

The Highlanders boss was satisfied with a point away from home against the defending champions Bengaluru FC…

FC began their (ISL) 2019-20 campaign with a goalless draw against the defending champions in a tough away fixture on Monday.

Ghanaian superstar Asamoah Gyan’s debut for the Highlanders in the ISL remained the highlight of the game. Gyan even came close to scoring on his debut but luck was not on his side as his pile driver was stopped by the crossbar.

Former Croatian international Robert Jarni was happy to start his coaching stint in with a draw. He said, “We played against the defending champions, It was a very tough game. We have two-three games to improve. We have to look for three points in the next game.

“They (Bengaluru) are a very good side. Both teams could win the match. We got one point against a good side in a difficult stadium. We are happy with the one point.

“Everything you see on the pitch was worked before. This is how we prepared for Bengaluru. Every game is different. It worked and we got a point, we are happy.”

Jarni accepted that Bengaluru’s lack of a proper pre-season gave his side an advantage over the opposition. He said, “The only help we had from that game is that did not have all the players for the training. A coach would like to have all players in training but Carles (Cuadrat) could not have it. So I think it helped us.”

Jarni was thrilled to see a huge number of away fans at the stadium. Speaking about the support, the Croat said, “It was a surprise to see the NorthEast United fans supporting the team here. This is special for the players who felt the support of the fans. We can't wait to play at home.”