ISL 2019-20: Robert Jarni - Two points dropped for NorthEast United

Robert Jarni feels NorthEast United showed that they can play against any team...

head coach Robert Jarni feels his team could have picked up three points against on Friday in Guwahati.

The (ISL) clash between the two teams ended 2-2, with the Gaurs finding a late equaliser through Manvir Singh.

The hosts were in the lead for most of the second half, with Asamoah Gyan and Redeem Tlang scoring to help the team come from behind after Hugo Boumous opened the scoring.

"They started the game very well. In the first 25 minutes, they were very strong. They had a few chances to increase the lead. But they did not convert it. But then in the second half, we started very well, the same way they did in the first half. We created a few chances, we converted two of them and we were leading. But in the end, we shared points. Both teams played good football but the feeling is that you have lost two points," Jarni said after the match.



He added, "When the players showed their character and intensity, we showed that we can play against any team. So congratulations to the players."



"They have not only the wingers, but the players who come from the middle to the wing can also cause problems. But our full-backs were too narrow and close to the centre-backs. I told them we can fix the problems and after the first half, I think we controlled the problem a bit.



It was almost a game of two halves with Goa being the dominant side early on. "At half time I told them that they need to play with confidence, believe in their abilities and they did it in the second half."

Goa and NorthEast are on five points after three matches but the former is third in the standings due to a better goal difference.