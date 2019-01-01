ISL 2019-20: Jorge Costa - We got exactly what we deserved

The Mumbai City FC coach was disappointed with his team's performance after their 4-2 defeat to Odisha FC.

FC faced their first defeat of the season at the hands of Odisha FC after a poor first-half performance at the Mumbai Arena.

Jorge Costa’s men were 3-0 down at half-time but managed to find two goals in the second half in the match that ended 4-2. The head coach was disappointed with the poor show but believed that his team got what they deserved. He hinted that his players were complacent and misjudged their abilities going into the game.

He said, “The problem was that after two games, we thought that our job was done. In football when you don’t do the things that you must do, you can not expect more than what we did in the first 45 minutes. We conceded some stupid goals. This is not my team, and I’m sure this is not what they want. We didn’t deserve more than what we got.

“With all due respect for Odisha, who played well and deserved to win, we gave the game to them. This is not the question of changing the players. With almost the same players we did good things. Today (Thursday) morning I spoke to the players because I did not like yesterday’s training session.”

“They think that they are better than they really are. You must focus and be 100 per cent professional. And we must respect the others. When you don’t respect the others and think that you are better than you actually are, this is the result.”

After playing three games already, Mumbai now have a week in hand before they face . While Costa revealed that the original plan was to rest ahead of the big one, a performance like the one against Odisha calls for some introspection and preparation for the big game against last season’s runners-up. He also apologized to the fans for the poor show.

"We have seven days to see what happened today, to work and give a good response against FC Goa.

“I need to think and right after the game is not the right moment to think. If my focus is only on the first 45 minutes, I can tell you it is better to give up because I need to change everything; individual, collective and a lot of things. I need to breathe and think because the first 45 minutes is something I will be ashamed of as a coach. As a coach, I must apologise to all the fans,” he said.