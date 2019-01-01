ISL 2019-20: Sergio Lobera - Jesus Tato helps us with set-pieces

Sergio Lobera looks ahead to a difficult challenge against Mumbai City...

take on FC in the ongoing (ISL) on Thursday.

Although Goa got the better of the Islanders in the semi-finals of the last season (5-2 aggregate win), the head coach Sergio Lobera is hoping to see an improved performance.

"I prefer that my players remember the semi-finals. I think every match is different. I think it is going to be a difficult match because we are going to play against a very good team and the past, I think, is not important for us," he said.

Having drawn five points from three games, the former assistant has pointed out that his men need to make better use of their opportunities.

"I would prefer nine (points) but for any team to get nine points in three matches, we can speak of the competition. I am very happy with the performance of the team in the first match (3-0 win over ).

"In the second (1-1 draw against ) I think we won a point and in the last match (2-2 draw against ) I feel we lost two points because the start of the match was very good. We created a lot of chances and I am not happy with the result of the last match," the 42-year-old assessed.

The Goans have garnered points with late goals from set-pieces in the last couple of games and Lobera has given credit to assistant coach Jesus Tato for the same.

"I think set-pieces is a game. For example, last season in the final. This year, the league is also very competitive. So if set-pieces make the difference, I am happy with the job. I think my team has improved a lot with Tato. Tato is a very good coach and has helped us a lot in set-pieces. It is always possible to continue improving and we are working towards that," the FC Goa coach reflected.