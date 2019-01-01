ISL 2019-20: Josep Gombau - Odisha FC’s squad has improved

The Spanish coach hopes that his team can score an early goal against Chennaiyin FC…

Odisha FC are in search for their second win in the (ISL) as they gear up to face on Thursday evening at the Marina Arena.

They have picked five points from as many matches with just a single win which came against FC. In their last two outings, Odisha FC have failed to find the back of the net.

“We are playing very well. Even the two games we lost was in the beginning. Even in those games, we dominated. We got a win and two draws now. Those are good results. We are playing away because we don't have our stadium.

“Tomorrow is a good game against a good side. Chennaiyin had a very good game last game. They got a result and I expect a close match. It is the case with all matches in the ISL,” said coach Josep Gombau.

The Spaniard pointed out that it is important to create openings and that it is a matter of time before his players can start converting them.

“The most important thing is to create chances. If you create, you will score at some point. We work on training, improving our crossing and finishing. We have scored six goals in five games which is not a bad number. We have not scored in the last two matches but hopefully, we can score early tomorrow,” he mentioned.

In his opinion, Gombau stated that their squad has improved from last season despite having lost Lallianzuala Chhangte who opted not to extend his contract with the club and sign for Chennaiyin FC instead.

“We have a better squad this year than last year. We have young players and we are playing every match with five-or-six players who are under 23 years old. Chhangte we had last year and he is now with Chennaiyin. Nandhakumar Sekar, Shubham Sarangi, Jerry (Mawihmingthanga) Daniel (Lalhimpuia) are all young players. That is our vision. But we have some good players and our team has improved,” said Gombau.

The former Kitchee SC coach explained that he picks the foreign players in certain positions depending on the opposition they are up against.

“In the last game, we decided to play with two foreign centre-backs because had good forwards. But every game is different. We prepare for every game depending on the opposition,” he signed off.