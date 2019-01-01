ISL 2019-20: Josep Gombau: Odisha FC created more chances than ATK

The Spaniard was pleased with the performance of his players as they picked up a point against the league leaders…

Odisha FC picked a point in their first home game of the season as they were held to a 0-0 draw by on Sunday evening.

Josep Gombau’s team had chances in both halves however, it was a case of poor finishing from their forwards as they failed to capitalize. Odisha are still searching for their second win of the campaign as they have amassed five points from as many matches.

“I think the team played well. As a coach, you want to get three points but I can’t be disappointed because the way the team played is good. They followed the game plan we had. We missed some chances to score but ATK also missed some chances. I think we controlled the game more and created more chances,” said Gombau.

Interestingly, Gombau opted to bench star midfielder Xisco Hernandez, who is one of the most creative players in their squad.

“Every game is different. We prepare differently for different games and use different players. Xisco (Hernandez) is a good player but today we decided to protect the defence by fielding two foreign central defenders,” he reasoned.

Odisha next travel to Chennai where they will face fellow strugglers on Thursday.