FC Goa hammer Jamshedpur FC, finish on top of Indian Super League table

The Gaurs registered a 5-0 win over Jamshedpur to become the first Indian side to qualify for the AFC Champions League Group Stage...

created history by becoming the first Indian side to qualify for the AFC Group Stage by finishing atop the (ISL) table with an incredible 5-0 win over . The league stage winners also became the first side to win the ISL League Winners Shield.

Ferran Corominas’ (11’), Hugo Boumous (70', 90'), Jackichand Singh (84') and Mourtada Fall (87') scored to provide the Gaurs with an unassailable six-point lead at the top of the table.

It was Jamshedpur who enjoyed the positive moments in the opening minutes and it would be fair to suggest that the opening goal arrived against the run of play. Mobashir Rahman attempted a volley off Aitor Monroy’s delivery from the corner, missed it completely and hence set up Hugo Boumous on the counter. The Frenchman spotted Corominas’ run through the centre and played a weighted pass in the Spaniard’s path. Corominas made no mistakes upon entering the box and slotted it past Mohammad Rafique to round up a perfect counter-attacking goal.

Jamshedpur reacted well to going down by pushing men forward in search of the equaliser. Goa, on the other hand, slowed down the tempo and let the hosts have the ball as long as they were unable to beat their deep block.

David Grande and Farukh Choudhary were at the end of easy chances during long spells of Jamshedpur domination. But they were unable to make the best of Sumeet Passi’s dangerous deliveries into the box and the score stayed 1-0 until the break.

