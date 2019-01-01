ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie - If a player doesn't perform, he will be replaced

Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie has stated that TP Rehenesh will be his first-choice goalkeeper for the season

head coach Eelco Schattorie has said that he will not be rotating his squad just to give minutes to fringe players.

The Dutch head coach believes in building squad chemistry but is not scared of making changes to his team if a player is not playing at the required level.

"A team is all about consistency and building relationships. We lost Sandesh, others had injuries, you will never see me make a lot of changes (otherwise). If someone is not doing well, he will be replaced," Schattorie said on the eve of Kerala Blasters' second game of the season, against FC.

Blasters goalie Bilal Khan had a nervy season opener in goal against . Although his team came back from behind to win 2-1, courtesy of a Bartholomew Ogbeche brace, the former goalie did not look assured in between the sticks. With the squad boasting three good options in that position, Eelco Schattorie has now made it clear who his first-choice is.

"TP Rehenesh is my No.1 goalkeeper. I have a very good goalkeeping coach. Keepers never get proper goalkeeping coach. I see goalkeepers getting criticised, give these guys some time. Both keepers need support, need time."

Blasters will be without the services of midfielder Mario Arques against the Islanders. The foreigner, who arrived in Kochi injured, had recovered in time to be named on the bench against ATK. However, he was stretchered off after coming on in the second half due to an injury.

"Mario, unfortunately, has an injury. Not sure how long it is going to take. He arrived with an injury, We tried to get him as fit as possible. That, unfortunately, didn't work out."

Eelco has confessed that he is not fully aware of how Mumbai City are going to line up. He feels it will be a challenge to face the Islanders, as they have already seen Kerala Blasters take the field once.

"The playing style of Mumbai is clear for me. How the positions are filled and which players are always a question mark when you don't see their games. If you already saw your opponent play one time, it makes a difference. It is another challenge that we have to face."

