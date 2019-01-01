ISL 2019-20: ATK's Edu Garcia - Bengaluru, Goa are the two best teams in the league

The ATK midfielder is working hard to earn a place in the first team...

After two appearances off the bench for , midfielder Edu Garcia is working hard to get into the first team. A late brace against Hyderabad in ATK's 5-0 win on Friday is something that is bound to help his cause.

Garcia was pleased with his team's display after the game and said that he is playing under a coach who wants to win matches.

"This is football. Everybody wants to play in the first XI, but so far I am starting from the bench and I am working to change that," he told Goal .

"I am happy with the performance (both team and individual). It was absolutely brilliant to go up 3-0 at halftime. We are still working to get better.

"Every coach wants to win. And they implement a style to get their goals. I don't know if Antonio is defensive or attacking but he wants to win games and that's what matters."

ATK are being regarded as one of the strongest teams this season in ISL but Edu Garcia has also named Bengaluru and as the best teams in the league.

"Our team is one of the strongest team this year. Our first goal is to play the semi-finals. We are on the way to achieve that. This league is getting very competitive with each passing year and this is good for Indian football.

"Every team is difficult to beat but Bengaluru and Goa are the two best teams in the league. I know Bengaluru very well and they are really strong opponents," the former player signed off.