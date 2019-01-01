ISL 2019-20: Antonio Habas - FC Goa away is 'just another match'

The ATK boss claimed that his team was at their best against NorthEast United...

table-toppers travel to Fatorda in an attempt to beat in their own den.

Coach Antonio Habas is of the opinion that the hyped fixture should be considered as just another game as ATK look to consolidate their position at the top.

“I think for me it is just another match. The target is the same, three points. It is a very difficult match because it is FC Goa’s home and they are an important team in the ISL. They are last season’s finalists. But our target is always three points,” he said.

ATK were dominant against last week in a 3-0 win away from home. Habas believes that was his team’s best performance. He also claimed that he has no special tactics in place to stop Goa’s marksman Ferran Corominas.

“I think in the last match the team was fantastic. It is not easy to go away from home and beat a team who had not lost a match before that. I am happy with the performance of the team. I think we played the best match tactically. For that, I am very happy. I am positive about the future.

“We are playing against FC Goa and not just (Ferran) Corominas. I know Corominas is an important player but we don’t have any special tactics for him. Normally I don’t choose one player from the opposition or from my team. I understand football is a collective sport and not an individual sport,” he explained.

Goa boast of several local players in their squad and not many teams in the league can brag about the same. The Spanish gaffer explained that he wants more players from Kolkata but the idea is not very practical.

“It is very important because the connection of the players with the team is important. It is fantastic. Also, they can connect with fans. It is very important for the team. For me, I would like to have players from Kolkata but in professional football, you can’t always choose players like that. But it is important for the city, for the fans and the club,” he concluded.