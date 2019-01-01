ISL 2019-20: Asamoah Gyan - NorthEast United will improve

The Ghanaian international had a decent debut for NorthEast United against Bengaluru FC…

made the headlines during the transfer window when they roped in Ghanaian superstar Asamoah Gyan for the sixth season of .

The 32-year-old former Sunderland striker became a household name in after his heroics in the 2010 World Cup. Gyan had singlehandedly taken to the quarterfinal and was on the cusp of becoming the first African to reach the semifinal.

The start forward made his debut for NorthEast United against Bengaluru and and was good in patches, especially in the second half.

Speaking to Goal, Gyan stressed the importance of staying focused, “I think it is a good place. I just came here to play football. I have to stay focused.”

The torrential downpour in Bengaluru since morning did not help the players as it made the turf slippery and difficult to play on. But the Ghanaian refused to cite that as an excuse.

He said, “We knew it was going to rain, we saw the forecast so we were prepared for it. This is not the first time. I have been playing for 17 years. I have to be ready for all situations.”

When asked about their targets this season, Gyan said, “It is very early to predict. We want to play do well, we want to play good football. I think we surprised everybody today because were the favourites and we respect them. But everybody saw how the game went.

“We are happy with the one point we got and we are expecting to do much better. Next game we play at home, the fans will be behind us of course. I think we got some experience from this game and I am sure we are going to do better in the next game.”