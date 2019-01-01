ISL 2019-20: Antonio Iriondo - Jamshedpur are improving

Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondo is pleased that his team is creating chances in games...

head coach Antonio Iriondo was pleased with the comprehensive 3-1 victory that his team picked up against Hyderabad FC at the JRD Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, on Tuesday.

Farukh Choudhary broke the deadlock in the 34th minute and was joined by Aniket Jadhav (52') and Sergio Castel (75') on the scoresheet for the Men of Steel.

The Spanish coach admitted that his side could have scored more goals but stressed the importance of commanding control throughout the game.

"We had chances to score more goals but the important thing is that we create those chances and keep going. I'm happy with the match because we played better than the last game (2-1 win over Odisha FC). Maybe we couldn't get the continuous control of the ball but what is important for me is that we keep improving," he said.

The Spaniard wasn't worried about the missed chances in the game, especially by Choudhary who could have scored a hat-trick.

"He (Choudhary) didn't want to miss those opportunities and these things happen. Good players can also miss chances. Even (Lionel) Messi can miss. He (Choudhary) is doing well. We are playing well. We had our chances and we scored the goals," Iriondo stated.

When asked about Tiri's availability in for the tie against Bengaluru on Sunday, the gaffer replied, "At this moment we are only concerned about the recovery phase. We will try to get him ready but it is something that we have to talk about with the medical team."​